AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.94%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
DGKC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.53%)
FCCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.24 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 183.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
PTC 16.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (8.01%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,354 Increased By 416 (0.45%)
KSE30 28,845 Increased By 101.6 (0.35%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 01:53pm
People work to recover the bodies of Palestinians at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
People work to recover the bodies of Palestinians at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 30 Palestinians since Monday night, Palestinian media and medics said on Tuesday, as the Israeli army tightened its siege on northern areas of the enclave.

An airstrike damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, where the army has carried out new operations since Oct. 5, and killed at least 20 people late on Monday, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, Gaza health ministry says

The Gaza health ministry did not immediately confirm the toll. Four other people were killed in the central Gazan town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics said.

Palestinian health officials said six people had also been killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah in the central area of the narrow enclave.

The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had “eliminated terrorists” in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area.

Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where “terrorist infrastructure sites” had been eliminated, it said.

Palestinians said the new attacks and Israeli orders for people to evacuate were aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp to create buffer zones.

Israel says its forces have killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen and dismantled military infrastructure in Jabalia in the past month.

More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of war in Gaza, the authorities in Gaza say, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

The war began after Hamas-led attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Gaza war Palestinian media Gaza genocide Jabalia Gaza city of Rafah Beit Lahiya Al Zawayda

Comments

200 characters

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories