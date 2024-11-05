‘Milestone edition’: Dubai Design Week begins today

The 10th edition of Dubai Design Week – widely considered as the leading design fair in the MENA region – is celebrating a milestone iteration as it began on Tuesday at the Dubai Design District (d3).

The 2024 programme will honour the local community, creative talent and regional design vernacular the fair has aimed to nurture over the past 10 years.

The 10th edition will showcase works of more than 500 acclaimed and emerging designers, brands and creative leaders from over 40 countries, according to a press statement issued prior to the opening.

It will also highlight the cultural and economic impact of Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) $26-billion design industry, added the statement.

Dubai Design Week is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, and in strategic partnership with d3.

Reflecting the Dubai’s rapid urbanisation, a strong real estate market, developments in infrastructure, diversification of the economy and evolving tastes and aesthetic needs of residents, businesses and tourists, the fair has become a platform for emerging, pioneering and established designers to showcase their work to a global audience.

Downtown Design, the anchor event of the fair, is set to begin tomorrow on the d3 waterfront until November 9.

Downtown Design will showcase the latest trends in interior design, furniture, lighting and home accessories and design solutions, complemented by a line-up of creative pop-up concepts, installations and networking events.

Exhibitors include B&B Italia, Natuzzi and De Gournay.

“As we celebrate the 10th edition of Dubai Design Week, we look forward to bringing together designers from across the globe to exchange ideas and demonstrate the positive impact that can be fostered through design,” Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Responding to the complexities of a modern world, sustainable practices and the nuances of vernacular architecture across the region and wider global south take centre stage this year, with thought-provoking programming that explores creativity in all its forms and how design can better our common future.”

Programming

The Forum will host a line-up of talks and master classes at Downtown Design, including an opening keynote speech by renowned designer India Mahdavi.

A key highlight of this year’s Dubai Design Week will be the launch of Editions, the region’s first limited-edition art and design fair, running from November 6-9.

Over 50 galleries, design studios and collectives will exhibit contemporary design, photography, prints, ceramics and works on paper.

Audiences will also be treated over 30 installations that explore ancient technologies, modern innovations and materiality all looking to inspire and engage.

Urban Commissions winner, TukTuKDum is an innovative table that encourages interaction created by Oman-based Altqadum, a research-based design studio.

MADE 51, a global brand created by the UNHCR - UN Refugee Agency will showcase artisanal homeware and accessories crafted by refugees.

Dubai Design Week’s weekend Marketplace (9-10 November) will showcase consciously curated outdoor retail experience where visitors can discover the very best of the region’s designers, artisans and homegrown small businesses offering quality and original products