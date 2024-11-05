Senate body seeks report on housing projects along N25 over past 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Communications has expressed serious concerns over granting interchanges on the motorway for housing societies, stating that the National Highways Authority (NHA) should not become complicit in the expansion of private enterprises.

The committee has called for a report on the development projects along N25 over the past 10 years.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Pervaiz Rasheed. Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Samina Mumtaz, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Tallal Badar, Mohsin Aziz, and Aon Abbas attended the meeting, along with senior officials from relevant departments.

The agenda included a discussion on a notice raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding issues faced by commuters traveling from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad International Airport, specifically concerning the lack of dedicated access from the M1 section to the airport.

The NHA chairman stated that the roundabout was closed following the construction of the metrobus. He suggested that those traveling from Peshawar could use the Fateh Jang exit instead of the Islamabad interchange to reach the airport. He assured that efforts are being made to address this issue and that he would consult with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and report back to the committee.

The agenda also included a detailed briefing on the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Capital Smart City, Islamabad, for the construction of a motorway interchange. Senator Aon Abbas questioned the legality of granting this NOC to a new colony on the M2 Motorway.

The NHA chairman clarified that according to the policy governing interchanges, if a housing society possesses 4,000 kanals of land, it is eligible for an interchange. The associated fee is five million rupees, with a rate of 60,000 rupees per kanal. He noted that the locations for future interchanges on the motorway will be announced soon.

Senator Talal Chaudhry emphasised that the interchange for this society is strategically located at the motorway's entrance and should be established as a formal interchange like others. Officials mentioned that 14 institutions are involved in granting permission for the construction of interchanges.

Senator Chaudhry requested a comparative review of the previous policy and the new policy under development be presented to the committee. He insisted that the Smart City interchange should not be designated as such unless it meets all required conditions.

Chairman Pervaiz Rasheed remarked that private business interests are increasing with this interchange, cautioning that the NHA risks becoming a business partner under the guise of societal development. He questioned why the local area name had not been used and noted that barriers are not visible at any interchange, with this one being the only exception, which he found regrettable. He stressed that future policy should benefit the motorway rather than private entities.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri raised concerns regarding alarming statistics from the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Center (BMERC), which reported 46,000 accidents on Balochistan highways over the last five years due to deteriorating conditions, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. She expressed disappointment with the lack of satisfactory responses.

Senator Samina Mumtaz stated that her inquiries were not being adequately addressed. The NHA chairman noted that the member was referring to N25. The committee chairman pointed out that accidents are more frequent on N25 and require urgent solutions.

Senator Abdul Qadir mentioned that there are four projects on N25; valued at 40 billion rupees, with an allocation of five billion rupees annually, suggesting that completion would take 10 years. The committee chairman recommended that no new projects be initiated in Balochistan until the ongoing projects are finished.

The NHA chairman added that projects exceeding 70 million rupees undergo third-party audits. Senator Samina Mumtaz voiced concerns about corruption in Balochistan, arguing that local communities are driven to violence due to inadequate infrastructure. She referenced recent tragedies and called for accountability regarding the funds spent on projects in Balochistan over the last decade.

Senator Abdul Qadir noted that contractors working in Balochistan should be provided security, as a lack of safety leads to equipment being damaged. The NHA chairman confirmed that 26.5 billion rupees have been invested in N25 over the past 10 years.

Senator Samina Mumtaz argued that funds are mismanaged, highlighting daily fatalities on the roads and linking these issues to rising extremism and corruption across institutions.

The NHA chairman assured that once work commences on the dangerous roads, safety signs will be installed.

The committee chairman requested detailed information regarding the development work on N25 over the last 10 years. The IG Motorway Police stated that full deployment on N25 is not feasible due to security concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024