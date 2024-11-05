Through resolution, Sindh PA advocates formation of constitutional benches

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution with a majority vote to approve the formation of constitutional benches in the province under the 26th amendment, amid the divided opposition.

The resolution was presented by Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar. It received support from the ruling PPP and the main opposition party, MQM.

Members of the assembly participated in a standing vote, with 123 members voting in favour of the resolution. However, the PTI-backed lawmakers and Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the move.

“Today is the right time to bring this resolution— neither earlier nor later,” Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah told the legislature, crediting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the draft for the constitutional benches under the 26th Amendment.

He said that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has already been established, urging other provinces to fulfil all constitutional requirements promptly so that “people can benefit as soon as possible and receive timely justice”.

He claimed that PTI has also submitted the names of two of its members for the formation of these benches, saying that major dissident party has also accepted the 26th amendment.

Earlier, while presenting the resolution in the assembly, Lanjar said that it is necessary to bring the resolution under sub-clause 6 of Article 202-A of the Constitution. He explained that this is a constitutional requirement which the Sindh Assembly is fulfilling.

During the assembly session, various attention-seeking notices from members were also discussed, highlighting issues of public importance such as spread of Chikungunya and other diseases.

In his attention-seeking notice, MQM’s Muhammad Maaz Mehboob highlighted that hills of garbage have gripped Liaquatabad, where cases of Chikungunya have hit the highest due to unhygienic conditions.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Qasim Siraj Soomro responded that discussions have been held with the Solid Waste Management administration. He noted that while garbage was indeed present in the area, a significant chunk has since been cleared.

He added that the blame should not rest on just one institution and advised Maaz to encourage his constituents to dispose of waste at designated points.

To a call attention notice about a rampant drug sales on Lyari’s Juma Baloch Road and the police allegedly receiving bribes to allow these activities, Lanjar replied that the Sindh government has passed a narcotics law and is actively working to combat drug trafficking beyond just police action. He reported that 160 narcotics cases have been registered this year, leading to the arrests of 190 individuals. Additionally, 3.5 kg of methamphetamine (“ice”) and 2 kg of heroin have been seized, along with 3,500 kg of tobacco.

The minister further emphasised the harmful effects of products like gutka and mawa, noting that they are contributing to cancer within society. In Lyari alone, 123 cases have been registered against sellers, and efforts are underway to address the complaints of drug activity in the area.

MQM’s Fouzia Hameed voiced concerns over a surge in street crime in Karachi. In response, Home Minister Lanjar noted that the megacity’s security situation has significantly improved compared to previous years. He highlighted the success of recent events, mentioning international visitors at the Arts Council and the peaceful completion of Muharram processions.

Lanjar explained that meetings were held with scrap dealers and mobile phone traders to discourage the purchase of stolen phones. While mobile snatching incidents reached 23,000 in 2023, there has been a notable decline in 2024.

Overall, street crime has dropped by 26 percent, and vehicle theft has decreased by 28 percent. He added that the Madadgar 15 helpline has been strengthened, and mobile patrolling has been increased to further curb crime.

