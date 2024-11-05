Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PITB, PFA sign accord

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday signed an agreement to implement the e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS), a transformative digital solution designed to enhance operational efficiency.

The agreement was signed by PITB Director General (DG) Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, and the senior officials from the PITB, the PFA, and the PITB’s BizLinks wing co-signed the agreement.

