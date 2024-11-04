Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s bilateral partners to continue rollovers during IMF programme: SBP governor

Reuters Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 08:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad told analysts on Monday that bilateral partner countries have assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) they will continue rollovers of their debt for the duration of Islamabad’s bailout programme.

He passed these remarks in a briefing held after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP announced to reduce the key interest rate by 250 basis points (bps).

In its fourth successive round of monetary easing that began in June 2024, the central bank slashed the policy rate to 15% from previously 17.5%.

