Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish inflation higher than expected at 48.58% in October

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2024 12:43pm
A street vendor sell traditional backery “Simit” as people pass next to his stand in the Eminonu district of Istanbul. Photo: AFP
A street vendor sell traditional backery “Simit” as people pass next to his stand in the Eminonu district of Istanbul. Photo: AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish inflation remained loftier than expected in October, dipping only to 48.58% annually and to 2.88% monthly according to data on Monday, underscoring the central bank’s difficult battle against years of soaring prices.

The annual rate was driven by education and housing prices, while the monthly rate was driven by heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic drinks prices, up 4.33%, and clothing and shoes, up 14.32%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

In September - when rises were also higher than expected - monthly consumer price inflation (CPI) inflation was 2.97%, with the annual rate at 49.38%.

The central bank is closely watching monthly inflation as it continues to assess when it will begin easing monetary policy. Ahead of the CPI report, it was expected to make a first interest rate cut in December or January, having kept the policy rate at 50% since March.

S&P upgrades Turkiye’s credit rating to BB-

In a Reuters poll, the annual inflation rate was expected to fall to 48.2%, while the monthly figure was seen at 2.61%, mainly due to food prices.

The lira traded slightly weaker at 34.35 against the dollar after the data, near an all-time low.

The Reuters poll showed annual inflation falling to 43.6% by year-end, higher than the central bank’s forecast, before falling to 25.1% at end-2025.

The central bank hiked rates by 4,150 basis points between June last year and March this year, as part of an abrupt shift to orthodox policy after years of low rates to stoke growth.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.29% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 32.24%, the data showed.

Turkish economy Turkish GDP Turkiye Turkish inflation

Comments

200 characters

Turkish inflation higher than expected at 48.58% in October

Pakistan stocks continue winning run ahead of MPC’s decision

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency

Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans, Trump embraces violent rhetoric

Pakistan’s chemical maker to establish LPG storage facility in Punjab

Oil gains more than 2% after OPEC+ delays output hike

Starc grabs three wickets as Pakistan set Australia 204 to win ODI

India hands out fines to owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Read more stories