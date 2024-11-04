‘Bunch of Kiwis’ sealed historic Test whitewash in India

MUMBAI: New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell hailed his side as “a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world” after their historic 3-0 Test series triumph in India.

The tourists won the third match by 25 runs on Sunday inside three days in Mumbai to hand a stunned India only their second Test whitewash at home.

With 1.4 billion people – many of them mad about cricket – India were humbled by a nation with a population 270 times smaller.

“We are a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world and representing the country,” Mitchell said, adding that he was “mighty proud of the group”.

“We know how good India are,” he said.

New Zealand repeatedly upset the odds and defied history in India.

The Black Caps’ win in the opening match in Bengaluru was only their third Test victory in India and the first since 1988.

Victory in the second Test sealed a first-ever Test series win in the country for the New Zealanders, who did it without prolific batsman Kane Williamson.

He missed all three Tests for treatment on his groin in a bid to get fit for the visit of England later this month.

‘One of the best’

Will Young took Williamson’s batting spot at number three and played a key part, hitting 71 and 51 in the final Test.

Young called the victory “massive”, saying he would never forget the “memories with the boys that we have just created”.

“That’s why we play the game,” said Young, who was named player of the series for his 244 runs in six innings.

“We do it for the bloke next to us, and that’s a great feeling.”

New Zealand won their first Test series when they beat hosts Pakistan 1-0 in three matches in 1969 under Graham Dowling.

But it was only in the 1980s and 1990s that Kiwi cricket took off, and they beat the visiting West Indies and India between 1979 and 1981.

The India triumph tops it all, especially considering they were beaten 2-0 in Sri Lanka in the build-up.

They consigned the mighty India to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years.

“It will sink in a little bit more when we get home, once the dust settles a little bit,” said Tom Latham, who took over as full-time Test captain after Tim Southee stepped down following the Sri Lanka defeat.

“It’s been a fantastic achievement. I’d say it’s one of the best.”

New Zealand host England for three Tests starting November 28 in Christchurch, followed by matches in Wellington and Hamilton.