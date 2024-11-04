CM Punjab Livestock Card: Registration of farmers to begin tomorrow

FAISALABAD: The registration of livestock farmers for the issuance of Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card will begin from November 5, 2024.

In this regard, awareness about this scheme is being provided to livestock farmers through Kisan Livestock baithk, School Focus Program, Mobile Veterinary Dispensary and Mobile Training School Bus. While convenience desks have also been established in all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badr said that this is a revolutionary project of the Chief Minister of Punjab for cattle rearing farmers. Under which interest-free loans will be given for 5 months from 135000 to 270000 rupees. While informing about the eligibility criteria, he said that the applicant should be a resident of Punjab province and possess original national identity card.

Applicant’s mobile phone should be SIM active and registered in his/her name, applicant should own at least five to ten (cows/calves), and applicants having more than ten calves will also be eligible for loan. However, they will be given loan facility only for ten animals.

Cattle breeders who wish to take loans text their identity card number Sent to 8070. The applicant must have a clean credit history (no default) verified by the Electronic Credit Information Bureau. Applicant’s identity and character will also be verified by NADRA and NACTA agencies. He said that the Urban Unit Department will verify the presence of the petitioner cattle herd and its animals. The applicant must be registered in Livestock Department database 9211.Eligible applicants who meet the criteria will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, he said.

To avail the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card, one can apply online on the Punjab Information Technology Board application. The total tenure of the loan will be maximum 150 days (five months), and using the loan tenure will be 120 days (four months).The next 30 days (one month) will be the period for full repayment of the loan. Cattle keepers will be provided interest free loan through Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card. The amount of interest or profit will be borne by the Government of Punjab.

A loan of Rs.135,000 will be provided for at least five cows and calves at the rate of Rs.27,000 per animal. A total loan of Rs.270,000 will be provided on a maximum of 10 cows/calves at the rate of Rs.27,000 per animal.

The loan amount will be disbursed on a monthly basis. By using the Livestock Card, one will be able to purchase animal feed, silage and Salt mixture from local feed dealers registered with Bank of Punjab.

