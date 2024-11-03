Gold prices lose further ground

KARACHI: The local gold prices further slumped on Saturday due to the continuing downturn in the international market, traders said.

Gold lost Rs1, 700 to reach Rs283, 000 per tola and Rs1, 457 to Rs242, 627 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value declined by $17, receding to $2, 735 per ounce and silver $32.42 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 430 per tola and Rs2, 940.67 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024