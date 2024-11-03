Shagufta Munaf unveils her brand, SM Lumiere

KARACHI: Shagufta Munaf unveiled her brand, SM Lumiere, on Saturday, presenting unique and attractive stylish apparel and beauty solutions.

Shagufta Munaf, the founder and CEO of SM Lumiere, is a visionary women entrepreneur, designer, and event organizer driven by a mission to empower individuals through innovation and creativity.

The launching event, held at a local hotel, also featured an exhibition showcasing products from small-scale entrepreneurs, underlining Munaf’s commitment to community and collaboration.

Over 25 stalls displayed a diverse array of handmade goods and jewelry, providing a platform for local artisans and small businesses to reach wider audiences.

Exclusively talking with Business Recorder, Shugufta Munaf described SM Lumiere as a “visionary brand” with ambitions to reshape the fashion and beauty sectors.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with high-quality products and exceptional business opportunities by promoting thier products on global forums,” she said.

She said that during the exhibition small entrepreneurs not only displayed their products, but were also given a platform to promote and brief about their products.

SM Lumiere’s collections blend style with functionality, catering to diverse tastes while promoting confidence and self-expression.

Shugufta emphasized that the brand’s offerings are carefully curated to not only elevate personal style but also foster a sense of empowerment.

“We want our products to inspire self-confidence and individuality in everyone who wears them,” she added.

She said that more attractive and unique products will be launched in the future by the SM Lumiere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024