Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

Naveed Siddiqui Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The State of Qatar has expressed the commitment to further deepen bilateral economic and investment ties to serve the common interests of Pakistan and Qatar.

The two countries have also agreed to strengthen bilateral relationship in diverse fields. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the investment and economic opportunities in his meeting with Qatari businessmen in Doha.

Prime Minister Sharif landed back in Islamabad on Friday evening after concluding four-day official visit of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

According to a joint communiqué issued on completion of his two-day official visit of Qatar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Amiri Diwan Doha, where the Amir welcomed the prime minister and the accompanying delegation.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and develop existing cooperation to broader horizons.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to Pakistan in various fields, and highlighted investment opportunities in vital economic sectors in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields. The two sides discussed key opportunities in a number of fields in Pakistan in the context of previous investment pledges.

According to the joint statement, key regional and global developments of mutual concern were also discussed.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the two sides’ aspiration to enhance economic partnership, increase trade exchange, and promote investments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a meeting with Prime Minister Sharif where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore various avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Sharif also expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s role in supporting economic development in Pakistan, praising the presence of a large Pakistani community in the State of Qatar that acts as a bridge linking the two countries.

The Qatari prime minister and minister of foreign affairs stressed the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner in the region, expressing the Qatari side’s commitment to deepen bilateral economic ties to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues, stressing the importance of peaceful solutions and cooperative efforts to address current challenges.

The prime minister praised the diplomatic efforts and humanitarian initiatives of the State of Qatar to promote peace in the region, especially the role of the State of Qatar as a mediator regarding the Palestinian issue and its commitment to supporting efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continued exchange of high-level visits to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation, and explore new horizons.

