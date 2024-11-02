Tharparkar undergoing remarkable transformation

LAHORE: Tharparkar is undergoing a remarkable transformation that sets it apart from other regions of Sindh, with measurable progress in areas of human development and economic prosperity to uplift the region of Thar.

Lives of people in Thar have improved as the investment in Thar Coal projects provided thousands of job opportunities. Additionally, it has paved the way for enhanced social development initiatives that are strengthening the employability of the local community.

One of the most impactful interventions by Block-II entities, Khushal Thar — an initiative that prioritizes jobs and employment for locals has facilitated employment for over 35,000 individuals across various projects in Block-II, with approximately 80% of positions filled from Sindh. Furthermore, more than 3,000 Thari youth have received training in various technical skills, with around 250 specifically trained in mechanical and electrical courses, sources said.

Additionally, skill development programmes are expanding, offering training in diverse fields ranging from technical education in areas such as welding, solarization, and IT, along with stitching and dressmaking, the sources said, adding: “Notably, the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) in Mithi, in collaboration with Thar Foundation, a CSR wing of Block II entities, offers Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in mining, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering. It has enrolled more than 300 students in its DAE Mining programme, 40 students in tailoring, and 20 students in IT, marking significant strides in vocational education and training.

The advanced labs and infrastructure provide students with hands-on experience, while solarization, PV technician, and vocational welding training programmes equip youth with practical skills.

Moreover, hospitality courses in housekeeping and cooking are being offered, further enhancing the skill set of the community.”

Thar Foundation is also committed to empowering local entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups through the distribution of livelihood grants to support local entrepreneurs and differently-abled individuals. Approximately, 130 grants have been provided to various beneficiaries including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and low-income families who invested in tuck shops and livestock to enhance their livelihoods.

“These coordinated efforts have catalyzed significant transformation in Tharparkar, leading to measurable improvements in vocational skill training, employment opportunities, and overall community enhancement. By empowering the local population, these initiatives are not only uplifting individual livelihoods but also contributing to the broader economic and social development of the region,” the sources added.

