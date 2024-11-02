AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Tharparkar undergoing remarkable transformation

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Tharparkar is undergoing a remarkable transformation that sets it apart from other regions of Sindh, with measurable progress in areas of human development and economic prosperity to uplift the region of Thar.

Lives of people in Thar have improved as the investment in Thar Coal projects provided thousands of job opportunities. Additionally, it has paved the way for enhanced social development initiatives that are strengthening the employability of the local community.

One of the most impactful interventions by Block-II entities, Khushal Thar — an initiative that prioritizes jobs and employment for locals has facilitated employment for over 35,000 individuals across various projects in Block-II, with approximately 80% of positions filled from Sindh. Furthermore, more than 3,000 Thari youth have received training in various technical skills, with around 250 specifically trained in mechanical and electrical courses, sources said.

Additionally, skill development programmes are expanding, offering training in diverse fields ranging from technical education in areas such as welding, solarization, and IT, along with stitching and dressmaking, the sources said, adding: “Notably, the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) in Mithi, in collaboration with Thar Foundation, a CSR wing of Block II entities, offers Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in mining, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering. It has enrolled more than 300 students in its DAE Mining programme, 40 students in tailoring, and 20 students in IT, marking significant strides in vocational education and training.

The advanced labs and infrastructure provide students with hands-on experience, while solarization, PV technician, and vocational welding training programmes equip youth with practical skills.

Moreover, hospitality courses in housekeeping and cooking are being offered, further enhancing the skill set of the community.”

Thar Foundation is also committed to empowering local entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups through the distribution of livelihood grants to support local entrepreneurs and differently-abled individuals. Approximately, 130 grants have been provided to various beneficiaries including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and low-income families who invested in tuck shops and livestock to enhance their livelihoods.

“These coordinated efforts have catalyzed significant transformation in Tharparkar, leading to measurable improvements in vocational skill training, employment opportunities, and overall community enhancement. By empowering the local population, these initiatives are not only uplifting individual livelihoods but also contributing to the broader economic and social development of the region,” the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Tharparkar Thar coal projects Thar Tharparkar District

Comments

200 characters

Tharparkar undergoing remarkable transformation

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories