PA Speaker meet USAID Mission Director

Published 02 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan held a meeting in his chamber with USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri and U.S. Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins. During the meeting, discussions were held on organizing training workshops for assembly members under USAID initiatives.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan praised USAID’s ongoing and proposed projects. On this occasion, Director Kate Somvongsiri briefed the Speaker on USAID's "Subh-e-Nau" program.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed that the launch of the "Subh-e-Nau" project under USAID is a positive step. This program plays a significant role in empowering local communities. The Speaker emphasized that enhancing communication between parliaments is essential for strengthening mutual relations. Pakistan values its longstanding and positive relations with the United States. He further mentioned that steps have been taken in the Punjab Assembly to improve parliamentary tools, and now the Standing Committees' sessions are open to the media rather than being held in-camera.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan remarked that the Pakistan-U.S. Green Alliance is a vital step towards addressing environmental issues. A working relationship between national and provincial assemblies will strengthen the federation and provinces. The Speaker also highlighted efforts to ensure the active participation of female members in assembly proceedings.

During the meeting, Director Kate Somvongsiri stated that under the "Subh-e-Nau" program, marginalized communities will be significantly served and empowered in the future. She added that they are committed to building a stable society. The U.S. government is always ready to support Pakistan in achieving its economic and developmental goals.

Secretary General Chaudhry Amir Habib, Staff Officer to Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Media Coordinator Rao Majid Ali were also present on the occasion.

