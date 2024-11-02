AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

LHC hints of closure of schools for two days a week

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 07:11am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday hinted out at implementation of two-day work-from-home policy and closure of schools for twice a week to combat smog.

The court adjourned the hearing of the public interest petitions regarding the smog and other environmental issues till November 08.

The court expressed concern over the smog situation especially in Lahore and suggested re-implementing last year restrictions if smog levels worsen.

The court ordered inspections of vehicles emitting smoke at bus terminals. The court also called for a policy for alternative vehicles to replace motorcycle rickshaws by next year. The court, however, praised the government’s measures, noting that they were largely based on previous court orders and asked a judicial commission to meet with the secretary of environment to make decisions on the matter. The court also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to recycle water from mosque ablutions to wash streets.

Expressing concerns about the green lockdown imposed by the government, the court remarked that such a policy could merely shift pollution from one area to another.

Earlier, the LDA’s counsel highlighted the issues of LED light thefts in Lahore’s underpasses. He said now the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been entrusted the responsibility to maintain the underpasses.

The commission Lahore also submitted a report on the implementation of the court orders

The court directed the commissioner Lahore division to take action regarding the re-filtration plants for Kasur's tanneries and observed that the children in Kasur had been facing diseases due to polluted air.

