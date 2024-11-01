AGL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
Sports

Sri Lanka to host Australia at Galle for two-Test series

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 12:38pm

Sri Lanka’s Galle International Stadium will stage the two-Test series against Australia in late January-early February next year, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.

The first Test will begin on Jan. 29 and the second will commence on Feb. 6. The teams will also meet in a One-Day International on Feb. 13 at an as yet unnamed venue.

The Tests are part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship cycle for 2023-25.

Evin Lewis run blitz leads West Indies to big victory over England

Australia are second in the standings behind India, with Sri Lanka in third place.

Australia last toured Sri Lanka in an all-format series in 2022, with the hosts winning the ODI series and the visitors taking victory in the Twenty20 international series, while both teams won one Test match each. Australia tour of Sri Lanka:

  • Australia tour of Sri Lanka:

  • Jan. 29-Feb. 2: First Test - Galle

  • Feb. 6-10: Second Test - Galle

  • Feb. 13: ODI - Venue TBC

Twenty20 International series Galle International Stadium Australia vs sri lanka test

Sri Lanka to host Australia at Galle for two-Test series

