AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.64%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.27%)
PAEL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.4%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13.4 (0.14%)
BR30 28,396 Increased By 25.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 89,048 Increased By 81.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 27,753 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.27%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Evin Lewis run blitz leads West Indies to big victory over England

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:34am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NORTH SOUND: Evin Lewis smashed a scintillating 94 as West Indies routed England by eight wickets in a rain-hit one-day international on Thursday.

Lewis blasted an undefeated century to defeat Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday and carried on where he left off against a new-look England in the first of a three-game series.

After dismissing England for just 209, the West Indies raced to 81-0 in 15 overs when rain brought a lengthy delay at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Set an adjusted target of 157 from 35 overs, the 32-year-old Lewis hit England’s attack to all parts of the ground, making his runs off just 69 balls.

His innings included five fours and eight huge sixes after dominating an opening stand of 118 with Brandon King (30).

Lewis’s hopes of completing a sixth ODI century were thwarted however when he was caught by Jacob Bethell off Adil Rashid with just 13 runs needed for victory.

In the end, Keacy Carty (19) and skipper Shai Hope (six) saw the West Indies comfortably home with 55 balls to spare.

Rashid’s one wicket cost him 50 runs from seven overs.

Victory for the West Indies came just five days after they defeated Sri Lanka with 10 of the team which featured in that victory 15,000km away named in Thursday’s line-up.

Put in to bat, England, who featured four new ODI caps in Jordan Cox, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton and John Turner, were bowled out for 209 in the 46th over.

New Zealand win toss, bat against India in third Test

Captain Liam Livingstone led the way with 48 from 49 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Livingstone, standing in as skipper for the injured Jos Buttler, was supported by Sam Curran whose 37 occupied 56 balls.

For the West Indies, left-arm off-spinner Gudakesh Motie took 4-41 from his 10 overs with Jayden Seales the pick of the fast bowlers with 2-22 from eight overs.

Both his victims were the openers Phil Salt (18) and Will Jacks (19).

The second game of the three-match series will be staged at the same venue on Saturday with the final clash set for Barbados next Wednesday.

The two sides will also contest a five-game Twenty20 International series.

England West Indies Sri Lanka Sam Curran Jacob Bethell Evin Lewis

Comments

200 characters

Evin Lewis run blitz leads West Indies to big victory over England

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories