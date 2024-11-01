Imaan Mazari, husband granted bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday granted bail to lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali in a terrorism case registered against them.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, granted bail to Mazari and her husband against the surety bonds of Rs20,000 in a case registered against them on a charge of allegedly creating security risks during an international cricket team’s visit.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had struck down the three-day physical remand handed down by the ATC on Tuesday.

