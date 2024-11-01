Ziauddin University concludes breast cancer awareness month

KARACHI: Ziauddin University organized a compelling event to conclude a month-long awareness campaign on breast cancer through a poster competition. This initiative aimed to engage students and faculty in a creative dialogue surrounding the challenges and stigmas associated with this critical health issue.

The event sought to break the taboos surrounding breast cancer and emphasize the need for open conversations to encourage timely medical intervention, early detection, and screening. By fostering a supportive environment, the university aimed to empower individuals to seek help and discuss their health concerns without fear or stigma, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for those affected.

While encouraging the students and admiring the vibrant awareness posters, Prof. Dr Abbas Zafar, Acting Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, highlighted the significance of collective efforts, saying, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this month-long breast cancer awareness campaign; your dedication is inspiring. This initiative is more than just an event; it’s a powerful call to action. We are raising awareness for everyone, men and women alike, because breast cancer impacts countless lives, with nearly 40,000 women in Pakistan lost each year to this devastating disease. We must foster an environment where such issues are openly discussed, breaking down taboos to build a healthier future.”

“I urge our faculty, management, and students to make this commitment an ongoing one not just for breast cancer but for all health and societal challenges that need our voice. If every university and college across Pakistan join forces in such passionate awareness campaigns, together we can save lives, prevent tragedies, and create lasting change,” he further stated.

On the day of poster competition, more than 200 posters were submitted from all campuses and colleges of Ziauddin University. After careful consideration and screening, approximately 45 digital posters and 10 handmade posters were displayed, showcasing the creativity and dedication of the participants.

The winners of the poster competition were Marya Darugar who secured 1st place from the College of Dentistry, Hudabiya Naaz claimed 2nd place from College of Rehabilitation Sciences, and Kashaf Diam earned 3rd place from College of Medical Technology.

The judges carefully evaluated the entries, ultimately awarding cash prizes to these standout participants. The panel of judges included Xenab Ansari, Founder of The Power Circle and Empower Yourself; Nomaan Bhatti, Assistant Professor of Communication Design at Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture; and Mathew Fitzpatrick, International Faculty & Principal of the College of Podiatric Medicine at Ziauddin University.

