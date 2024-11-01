AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Ziauddin University concludes breast cancer awareness month

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 07:21am

KARACHI: Ziauddin University organized a compelling event to conclude a month-long awareness campaign on breast cancer through a poster competition. This initiative aimed to engage students and faculty in a creative dialogue surrounding the challenges and stigmas associated with this critical health issue.

The event sought to break the taboos surrounding breast cancer and emphasize the need for open conversations to encourage timely medical intervention, early detection, and screening. By fostering a supportive environment, the university aimed to empower individuals to seek help and discuss their health concerns without fear or stigma, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for those affected.

While encouraging the students and admiring the vibrant awareness posters, Prof. Dr Abbas Zafar, Acting Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, highlighted the significance of collective efforts, saying, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this month-long breast cancer awareness campaign; your dedication is inspiring. This initiative is more than just an event; it’s a powerful call to action. We are raising awareness for everyone, men and women alike, because breast cancer impacts countless lives, with nearly 40,000 women in Pakistan lost each year to this devastating disease. We must foster an environment where such issues are openly discussed, breaking down taboos to build a healthier future.”

“I urge our faculty, management, and students to make this commitment an ongoing one not just for breast cancer but for all health and societal challenges that need our voice. If every university and college across Pakistan join forces in such passionate awareness campaigns, together we can save lives, prevent tragedies, and create lasting change,” he further stated.

On the day of poster competition, more than 200 posters were submitted from all campuses and colleges of Ziauddin University. After careful consideration and screening, approximately 45 digital posters and 10 handmade posters were displayed, showcasing the creativity and dedication of the participants.

The winners of the poster competition were Marya Darugar who secured 1st place from the College of Dentistry, Hudabiya Naaz claimed 2nd place from College of Rehabilitation Sciences, and Kashaf Diam earned 3rd place from College of Medical Technology.

The judges carefully evaluated the entries, ultimately awarding cash prizes to these standout participants. The panel of judges included Xenab Ansari, Founder of The Power Circle and Empower Yourself; Nomaan Bhatti, Assistant Professor of Communication Design at Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture; and Mathew Fitzpatrick, International Faculty & Principal of the College of Podiatric Medicine at Ziauddin University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ziauddin University Breast Cancer Awareness health issues

Comments

200 characters

Ziauddin University concludes breast cancer awareness month

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories