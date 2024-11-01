AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
KBP approaches LHC

Published 01 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: Kissan Board of Pakistan (KBP) has approached the Lahore High Court for a direction against the Punjab government to announce the price of cane and start crushing season in all sugar mills without a delay.

The board’s president Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan through his counsel alleged that the so-called sugar mills mafia is economically exploiting sugarcane farmers with illegal tactics and enjoying support from the government.

He submitted that the sugarcane crop has been ripened, but neither the government announced supportive price of sugarcane so far nor the sugar mills started crushing.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the government to announce the support price of the sugarcane and the sugar mills to start crushing.

