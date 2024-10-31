Plea against granting of physical remand of Swati: IHC annoyed over ATC judge for hearing at night time

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain for hearing a petition against granting of physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati at night time.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, while hearing a petition challenging Azam Swati’s physical remand, directed the Additional Registrar (Judicial) to inquire into the matter as to how notices issued a day before yesterday were not served on the office of the Federal Prosecutor General’s office.

The IHC bench also directed the additional registrar to place the affidavit of Swati’s counsel before the ATC judge today (Thursday).

When the case was called for hearing, no one appeared on behalf of the respondents. The bench then asked the court staff to go to the Advocate General, Islamabad’s office to ensure attendance of the State Counsel or the Advocate General, Islamabad.

Later, state counsel appearing before the Court submitted that this matter is to be dealt with by the Federal Prosecutor General’s office. The Court then sent the staff to the Federal Prosecutor General to appear before the bench. He though attended the proceedings, but submitted that he had not received notice regarding the case.

