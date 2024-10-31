AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Plea against granting of physical remand of Swati: IHC annoyed over ATC judge for hearing at night time

Terence J Sigamony Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain for hearing a petition against granting of physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati at night time.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, while hearing a petition challenging Azam Swati’s physical remand, directed the Additional Registrar (Judicial) to inquire into the matter as to how notices issued a day before yesterday were not served on the office of the Federal Prosecutor General’s office.

The IHC bench also directed the additional registrar to place the affidavit of Swati’s counsel before the ATC judge today (Thursday).

When the case was called for hearing, no one appeared on behalf of the respondents. The bench then asked the court staff to go to the Advocate General, Islamabad’s office to ensure attendance of the State Counsel or the Advocate General, Islamabad.

Later, state counsel appearing before the Court submitted that this matter is to be dealt with by the Federal Prosecutor General’s office. The Court then sent the staff to the Federal Prosecutor General to appear before the bench. He though attended the proceedings, but submitted that he had not received notice regarding the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC Islamabad High Court Azam Swati PTI Anti Terrorism Court physical remand

Comments

200 characters

Plea against granting of physical remand of Swati: IHC annoyed over ATC judge for hearing at night time

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories