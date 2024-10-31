Nespak selected as consultant for LDP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has selected Nespak as a consultant for the Lahore Development Plan (LDP). Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting of a special committee on Wednesday which approved the selection of Nespak as a consultant. Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Minister’s Special Assistants Zeeshan Malik, Rashid Iqbal and Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian were also present.

On this occasion, various aspects of the LDP were reviewed while Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza briefed the meeting about the LDP.

While addressing the meeting, the local government minister said that after the increase in population and settlement of new housing schemes, addressing the basic problems of the city dwellers has become even more important.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants that along with mega projects, the standard of living of the common man should also be raised. For this purpose, a comprehensive programme has been launched with a focus mostly on the backward areas of Lahore.

In the first phase, development works would be done in six Lahore zones, including Nishtar, Samanabad, Gulberg, Ravi, Shalimar and Dataganj Bakhsh Towns. The Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and WASA would be the executing agencies for completing all the schemes.

Under the LDP, broken streets, drains and street lights would be repaired and looked after,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024