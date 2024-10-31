AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Nespak selected as consultant for LDP

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:19am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has selected Nespak as a consultant for the Lahore Development Plan (LDP). Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting of a special committee on Wednesday which approved the selection of Nespak as a consultant. Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Minister’s Special Assistants Zeeshan Malik, Rashid Iqbal and Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian were also present.

On this occasion, various aspects of the LDP were reviewed while Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza briefed the meeting about the LDP.

While addressing the meeting, the local government minister said that after the increase in population and settlement of new housing schemes, addressing the basic problems of the city dwellers has become even more important.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants that along with mega projects, the standard of living of the common man should also be raised. For this purpose, a comprehensive programme has been launched with a focus mostly on the backward areas of Lahore.

In the first phase, development works would be done in six Lahore zones, including Nishtar, Samanabad, Gulberg, Ravi, Shalimar and Dataganj Bakhsh Towns. The Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and WASA would be the executing agencies for completing all the schemes.

Under the LDP, broken streets, drains and street lights would be repaired and looked after,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government NESPAK LDP consultant

Comments

200 characters

Nespak selected as consultant for LDP

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories