Unity Foods CEO Farrukh Amin to speak at TFS 8th Edition 2024

Press Release Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:36am

KARACHI: Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited, will join distinguished national & international leaders at THE FUTURE SUMMIT (TFS), 8th Edition, on November 6 & 7, 2024, at a local hotel.

This annual Summit brings together prominent global & national figures, thinkers, academia, policymakers, and representatives from various sectors to discuss forward-looking strategies that will shape the nation’s economic future.

As an inspiring leader, Farrukh Amin has led Unity Foods to become a key player in Pakistan’s food industry. His visionary approach and commitment to sustainability and quality have positioned Unity Foods as a transformative force in agribusiness, providing high-quality food products while advancing food security across the country. Under his leadership, Unity Foods has not only contributed to Pakistan’s economic landscape but has also set new benchmarks in social responsibility and community welfare.

“I am honored to be part of ‘THE FUTURE SUMMIT 2024’ as a Co-Host with Nutshell Group. At this annual august summit we will explore strategies for a resilient and sustainable future,” said Farrukh Amin. “Unity Foods is dedicated to driving positive change in Pakistan’s food sector, meeting modern dietary needs, and building a robust agribusiness foundation that supports local communities.”

At THE FUTURE SUMMIT, Farrukh Amin will talk about food security with the vision to not only strengthen Pakistan’s food basket but also upscale the country to become a prominent exporter of food-related products.

Furthermore, he will also discuss Unity Foods’ innovative initiatives and share insights on navigating industry challenges, capitalizing on opportunities, and creating a lasting impact. His contributions to the Summit reflect Unity Foods’ commitment to excellence and the broader role it plays as a dynamic and valuable addition to Pakistan’s business scene.

25 global speakers will be attending in person from different parts of the world, including the USA, UK, Europe, China, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. From innovation with integrity to healthcare driven by empathy, from financial inclusion to food security, and from responsible investment to sustainable energy, the 8th Edition of TFS, themed “WHAT MATTERS NOW,” will be a global convergence of trailblazing minds with a vision to transform the future for the better.

