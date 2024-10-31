KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.844 billion and the number of lots traded was 29,173.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.031 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.962 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.605 billion), Silver (PKR 2.375 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.798 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.167 billion), Copper (PKR 342.640 million), SP 500 (PKR 206.770 million), DJ (PKR 153.499 million), Natural Gas (PKR 109.781 million), Palladium (PKR 34.224 million),Brent (PKR 35.108 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 21.717 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 6.872 million were traded.

