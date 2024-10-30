AGL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.75%)
Print 2024-10-30

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) are to prepare a joint action plan with timelines for the Punjab Transmission Line and Grid Station Project, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting held in Economic Affairs Division (EAD) meant to review the implementation progress of the development portfolio supported by the government of Japan and address the bottlenecks.

The sources said, JICA was concerned at the significant delay in procurement of items for the replenishment of NTDC warehouses, used in the floods-2022 by utilizing undisbursed loan amount of JPY 300 million.

Grid system operation: NTDC completes project thru cooperation from JICA

According to sources, it was decided that NTDC and JICA will hold a working level meeting to deliberate and prepare a joint action plan with timelines and share with EAD through the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) by October 31, 2024. EAD would facilitate all stakeholders including JICA, to resolve the issues to ensure conclusion of the procurement process at the earliest.

EAD has already shared request of NTDC with JICA for extension of the loan closing period till June 30, 2025. However, the case for revision of the extension request till March 2026 will be taken up with the Japanese side on the basis of the said action plan, to be jointly prepared by the NTDC and JICA.

During discussion on Islamabad-Burhan Transmission Line Project, it was apprised that approval of the revised PC-1 by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) is required at the earliest. The meeting decided that Power Division/NTDC to ensure senior level representation during the upcoming CDWP meeting.

It was also decided that NTDC would prepare satisfactory replies/explanations to the observations raised by the forum. EAD, NTDC and JICA are to hold a dedicated meeting to review and discuss the revised PC-1 along with replies/explanations to the observations before October 31, 2024.

While discussing the project for the extension of Intensive Care at Maternal and Child Health Centre and Children’s Hospital in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the meeting went through pending task of approval of PC-4 and creation of 395 posts as per PC-1 and recruitment of staff for the newly build facility.

The meeting decided that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination /PIMS is to prepare an action plan with timelines regarding transfer of PIMS project to CDA from Pak-PWD, submission of PC-4 and creation of 395 posts/ recruitment and share the same with EAD by October 31, 2024.

On the project for the recovery of maternal and child health care equipment in flood affected area in KP, the meeting was apprised that approval of the Finance Department, Government of KPK is required for submission of PC-1 to the CDWP for approval.

It was decided that the Health Department KPK would ensure approval of PC-1 from the CDWP by October 31, 2024 to meet the specified timelines for approval of the project by the government of Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

