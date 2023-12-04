Grid system operation: NTDC completes project thru cooperation from JICA

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully completed the project for enhancing grid system operation and maintenance through strengthening NTDC TSG Training Centre Lahore with cooperation of JICA Japan and AEC Japan consultants.

This milestone has been achieved under the ongoing 3rd Technical Cooperation Grant Aid Project (June 2021 to December 2023) by JICA Japan with AEC Japan Consultants at the TSG Training Centre New Kot Lakhpat Lahore.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, held at TSG Training Centre NKLP Lahore, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan thanked and appreciated the cooperation of Govt of Japan and JICA for providing training facilities to NTDC employees.

He said that in addition to TSG’s grid system operation Training Simulator, JICA has provided 32 PC simulators, which has enabled engineers to operate the power system safely and reliably. This is extremely useful for stable operation of the system. He also requested to support NTDC in human resource development.

Project Managers from JICA, General Manager TSG also expressed their views at the occasion. Deputy Managing Director (P&E), General Managers, Chief Engineers, and senior NTDC officers were present in the ceremony.

