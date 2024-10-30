AGL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
Paid internship programme: SU holds awareness seminar

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 06:32am

HYDERABAD: An awareness seminar on Tuesday was held in the Auditorium of the Department of Sociology, University of Sindh, wherein the students were provided with knowledge regarding application process for securing a paid internship programme offering a stipend of Rs40,000 per month, which is scheduled to be launched from November 2024 for fresh graduates by the Human Rights Department of the government of Sindh.

The seminar organized by the University of Sindh in collaboration with Green Bricks Foundation brought together students, human rights experts and key government representatives.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto highlighted the significance of understanding and protecting human rights. He urged students to actively participate in initiatives that promoted social justice and equality.

He encouraged students to make the most of the paid internship programme, emphasizing it as a vital opportunity for skill development and career advancement in the human rights sector.

Executive Director of Green Bricks Foundation Zahid Thebo gave an engaging presentation on human rights principles and the importance of youth rights, emphasizing the role of young professionals in advocating for equitable rights and social justice.

Director of the Human Rights Department Agha Fakhar, who graced the event with his presence as the Chief Guest, presented an overview of the internship programme, including its goals, eligibility criteria and application guidelines.

Research Officer at the Human Rights Department Nazia Naz shared her experience in conducting human rights research, illustrating various methodologies used in field assessments.

She encouraged students to develop skills in research and data collection, which are crucial in monitoring and upholding human rights standards.

