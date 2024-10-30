Murad increases varsities’ funding to over Rs33bn

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during the 33rd Convocation of NED University, commended the institution for its significant contributions to the advancement of education and innovation in Pakistan.

In his address, he underscored the enduring impact of NED alumni on Pakistan’s professional landscape, particularly their involvement in the development of transformative projects at the university.

A focal point of his address was the proposed NED University Science and Technology Park, an ambitious initiative supported by ENERTECH and the Sindh government. He emphasised that this facility aims at enhancing collaboration among students, faculty, and industry stakeholders, thereby facilitating economic growth in the province.

Moreover, he highlighted the Sindh government’s substantial increase in funding for higher education institutions, rising from Rs6 billion to over Rs33 billion. He also referenced the Peoples IT Programme, which offers vital IT training, as well as, collaboration with Google to familiarise students with advanced digital tools, thereby preparing them for the evolving landscape of the information technology industry.

Shah underscored the province’s ambitious reconstruction initiatives following the 2022 floods. He called upon all residents to contribute to the recovery efforts, expressing confidence that NED graduates would play a pivotal role in these endeavours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024