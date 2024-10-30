Agriculture, renewable energy, industrialisation under focus: Dar describes CPEC as a ‘remarkable gift from China’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a remarkable gift from China to Pakistan, expressing Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the project to expand cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, industrialisation, renewable energy, and more.

He made these remarks on Tuesday at the international conference, “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation, and Global Leadership.”

Senator Dar highlighted Pakistan’s appreciation for China’s support on longstanding issues, including Kashmir and Palestine, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the One-China Policy.

He emphasised that, as a symbol of China-Pakistan cooperation, CPEC has been instrumental in alleviating Pakistan’s energy infrastructure challenges, helping reduce the impact of load-shedding for the public. Additionally, he noted that Pakistan has been working to implement China’s offer to train 1,000 Pakistani students in agricultural technology.

The deputy prime minister praised China’s remarkable achievements over the past 75 years, saying that China has crossed significant milestones on its path to becoming a major global economy, with a GDP exceeding $17 trillion. He acknowledged China’s progress across diverse fields, from space exploration to artificial intelligence, medical sciences, green development, and advanced technology, and expressed optimism that China will soon emerge as the world’s largest economy. He further commended China’s contributions to multilateral diplomacy and its role in promoting peace and stability on the global stage.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s successful hosting of the recent SCO summit, which received commendations from leaders including the prime ministers of China and Russia.

Discussing the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Senator Dar mentioned the Pakistani government’s efforts to advocate for her clemency before US leadership, although these efforts have yet to yield a positive outcome. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appealed to US President Joe Biden, requesting clemency for Dr Siddiqui on humanitarian grounds, given the tradition of US presidents granting pardons before leaving office. Furthermore, a three-member committee has been formed to lobby US Congress members for Dr Siddiqui’s release and return to Pakistan.

Addressing the atrocities in Gaza, the deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the Palestinian people, condemning the genocide and calling for an end to violence in line with UN Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice rulings. Senator Dar reported that, to date, over 48,000 innocent Palestinians have lost their lives, with 80,000 injured, most of whom, are women and children. He also expressed concern over attacks in Lebanon and Iran and shared that Pakistan has sent 10 major consignments of relief supplies to Gaza. Pakistan has additionally begun hosting Palestinian students in government and private medical colleges to complete their studies.

