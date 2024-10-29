AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

Press Release Published 29 Oct, 2024 05:53pm

The stall set up by National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in the fifth edition of Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre attracted a large number of exporters and importers, stated a press release.

“NLC showcased its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the three-day mega event. Officials present at the stall apprised visitors about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, regional connectivity under Road Transport (TIR), marine and air services, management of border terminals, dry ports and off dock terminal.”

NLC enhances logistics fleet for efficient cross border transportaion

Extensive B2B meetings were held with delegations and corporate heads of leading national and international organizations belonging to various countries of Europe, East Asia and Africa.

