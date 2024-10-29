NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

The stall set up by National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in the fifth edition of Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre attracted a large number of exporters and importers, stated a press release.

“NLC showcased its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the three-day mega event. Officials present at the stall apprised visitors about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, regional connectivity under Road Transport (TIR), marine and air services, management of border terminals, dry ports and off dock terminal.”

NLC enhances logistics fleet for efficient cross border transportaion

Extensive B2B meetings were held with delegations and corporate heads of leading national and international organizations belonging to various countries of Europe, East Asia and Africa.