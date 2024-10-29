TMC and Attock Cement partner to drive operational efficiency with SAP

KARACHI: TMC (TallyMarks Consulting), a leading SAP implementation provider in Pakistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACL) to implement an SAP solution under the RISE with SAP initiative, stated a press release.

“This collaboration aims to restructure and optimize ACL’s operations, advancing digital transformation within Pakistan’s cement sector.

“ACL, one of the country’s fastest-growing cement manufacturers, is seeking to improve operational efficiency, enhance resource management, and scale its operations. Through the implementation of SAP ERP, TMC will fully integrate ACL’s processes, including procurement, production, finance, and supply chain management, on a single platform.”

Leading digital transformation in cement

TMC says it has played a key role in transforming Pakistan’s technology landscape, particularly in cement and manufacturing. Cement production remains a vital industry for the country’s infrastructure growth, and this partnership with ACL reinforces TMC’s dominance in the sector. TMC’s experienced SAP team, with decades of expertise, will deliver optimal results using a comprehensive SAP implementation strategy.

TMC aims to propel Pakistan’s digital transformation with SAP BTP

Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director of TMC, commented, “We are excited to partner with Attock Cement in their digital transformation journey. This SAP project will enhance operational efficiency, driving growth in the cement industry.”

Unlocking value

This partnership promises substantial benefits for both ACL and the wider cement industry. SAP’s ERP system will organize business processes, improve cost efficiency, and enhance transparency across operations.

TMC’s proven track record with scalable SAP solutions ensures flawless integration across departments, delivering real-time insights and improved decision-making.

TMC will implement SAP ERP, tailored to meet the needs of the cement industry, addressing financial accounting, cost center management, procurement, and production planning. SAP’s global expertise in the cement industry, combined with TMC’s specialized approach, positions ACL for future growth with minimal business disruption during cut-over and migration phases.

Economic growth and sustainability

This collaboration contributes to Pakistan’s economic growth and sustainability by enabling efficient cement production, reducing costs, and minimizing wastage. As a key industry supporting national infrastructure, Attock Cement’s adoption of SAP ERP technology will enhance productivity and support Pakistan’s long-term vision of becoming a tech-driven economy. Moreover, this project strengthens Pakistan’s standing as a potential leader in cement exports, with advanced production methods supported by SAP.

Commitment to innovation

TMC will implement SAP using the ASAP Focus method, ensuring ACL realizes the full benefits of SAP’s solutions. TMC will guide ACL through every project phase, from blueprinting to go-live support, delivering a solution tailored to the cement industry’s unique needs. The project will be completed within 12 weeks, modernizing ACL’s ERP system and enabling the company to scale and grow more effectively.

About TMC

TMC is a premier SAP solutions provider in Pakistan, specializing in digital transformation for industries like cement, manufacturing, finance, and telecommunications. With over a decade of experience and a team of SAP experts, TMC is committed to helping businesses achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.