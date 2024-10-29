Annual revenue of NHA doubled, says Aleem

ISLAMABAD: Annual revenue of the National Highways Authority (NHA) has increased by 100 percent from Rs64 billion to Rs110 billion. Toll plazas’ revenue collection has also reached to Rs64 billion from Rs32 billion.

This was expressed by the Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, while presiding over a high-level meeting on the occasion of his visit to NHA Headquarters, where he inspected National Traffic Operation Centre.

On this occasion, Aleem Khan reviewed the traffic monitoring and control system on motorways and directed to prepare report on a daily basis of the revenue collection.

He expressed satisfaction that on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, 99 per cent vehicles have been shifted to avail M-tag facility.

He directed that the camera monitoring should also be ensured from the number plate and sides of the vehicles and its data should also be available with the secretary Communications and chairman NHA.

Aleem Khan directed to create awareness among masses regarding the use of M-tag in the next two weeks so that more vehicles can benefit from this facility, which saves time, prevents theft and reduces traffic pressure.

Aleem Khan, while talking to the monitoring officers during his visit to the Control Centre asked for suggestions. He said that the solution to the problems is to move the system maximum on automation.

Meanwhile, presiding over a high-level meeting, Aleem Khan said that the performance of the last six months in terms of revenue collection is encouraging, which will help to make NHA financially independent and strong. He said that NHA employees should be given bonus and financial rewards for record increase in revenue generation.

He conducted follow-up meeting on investment with the Saudi authorities.

However, Aleem Khan and Assistant Minister on Investment of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Al Mubarak held video link meeting regarding development on investment in Pakistan.

Both the ministers discussed further strategies in the light of the recent visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan while the advancement of investment matters was also reviewed.

On this occasion, Aleem Khan welcomed the positive response from Saudi Investment Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh and discussed Pak-Saudi joint ventures and MOUs in various fields.

Saudi Assistant Minister for Investment invited Aleem Khan in the Expo being held in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 25 and 26.

Speaking in the video link meeting, Aleem Khan said that he will ensure all possible cooperation with Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan and in the light of the recent visit of Saudi Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh, the steps will be completed as early as possible to meet investment agenda.

On this occasion, interest was expressed by Saudi authorities and it was agreed to continue the follow-up for investment as well as to bring practical results. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq also participated in the video link meeting and briefed about his input, so far.

Federal Secretary Commerce and Secretary Privatisation Commission were also present in the virtual meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024