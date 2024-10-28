Faisalabad residents reiterate commitment to Kashmir cause

FAISALABAD: Kashmir Black Day was observed across the Faisalabad district on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The divisional and district administrations had arranged various programmes in this connection. A big rally was held under the arrangements of district Administration which was started from district council chowk and culminated at Katchri bazar chowk.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ali. Assistant Commissioners Atiq Ullah, Rangzaib Goraya, administrative officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Director Art Council Muhammad Awais Abid, officers, teachers, students, and civil society participated and hold a banners regarding solidarity with Kashmiris.

Talking to the media ADCR said that it was sheer violence of human rights to keep deprived Kashmiri people from the right to self-determination.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Indian Held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle of freedom. ADCR said that October 27 was a black day in the history of Indian Held Kashmir when the India illegally occupied the valley. He said that Pakistani nation could not keep silent over the Indian atrocities with the innocent Kashmiris and would continue support till their independence.

He said that the objective of observing of the Black Day was to take attention of world forces towards the Indian held Kashmir situation. He demanded the UN to take immediate action on the Indian brutalities and atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. The participants also chanted slogans against the India and in support to the Kashmir people.

Meanwhile the photo exhibition was also arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad. DG FDA Muhammad Asif Ch, ADCR Usman Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar visited Art Gallery and saw the photographs that depicted the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. They said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and agenda of the independence of Pakistan could not be completed without the independence of Indian Held Kashmir.

