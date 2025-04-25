Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased in the local and international markets. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs348,700 after it shed Rs3,300 on Friday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs298,950 after it registered a decline of Rs2,833, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs352,000.

The international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,305 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $33 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs40 to settle at Rs3,497 per tola.