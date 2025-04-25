AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 06:24pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local currency settled at 280.97 against the greenback, down by Re0.10 against the previous day close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 0.04% to hit 15-month low of 281.07 in the inter-bank market.

Internationally, the US dollar drifted higher on Friday, following small losses a day earlier, as traders grappled with the outlook for the U.S. economy following President Donald Trump’s erratic messaging on trade deals and Federal Reserve interference.

The U.S. currency has oscillated wildly this week, starting with a 1% tumble against major peers on Monday after Trump threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough, only to surge 1.5% a day later as Trump said he never had any intention of replacing Powell, and mooted a de-escalation in his trade war with China.

A lack of actual progress towards opening talks with Beijing, though, had the dollar drooping again later in the week. For the week overall, the dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - is on course for just a 0.27% rise, although that would still snap a four-week losing run.

Investors are particularly in the dark about where things currently stand with China. Beijing asserted on Thursday that it has not held trade talks with Washington, although Trump repeated later in the day that direct negotiations are underway.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second session on Friday buoyed by potential de-escalation of the US-China trade war, but the market was headed for a weekly decline of around 2% amid concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures gained 31 cents to $66.85 a barrel by 0650 GMT, falling 1.7% so far for the week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 35 cents to $63.12 a barrel, having declined 2.4% for the week.

“For today, oil prices are slightly up as the market responds to signs of easing tensions around Trump’s tariffs and a potential shift in the Fed’s policy stance, contributing to a broader market recovery,” said LSEG senior analyst Anh Pham.

