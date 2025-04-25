HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has signed a collaboration agreement with HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub Power Holding Limited, to develop and market electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at selected APL locations across Pakistan.

APL shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform that Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has signed a collaboration agreement with HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub Power Holding Limited.

“Under the agreement, APL & HGL will develop and market electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at selected APL locations across Pakistan. The agreement was signed on April 24, 2025,” the notice read.

HUBCO Green inaugurated its first EV charging station at Ocean Mall, Karachi on January 21, 2025, with plans to establish advanced and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country, including motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues including upscale malls and commercial areas.

It later announced collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) in February 2025 for the installation of EV charging infrastructure at PSO locations across the country.

To expand local EV production, the government granted licenses to 57 EV manufacturers in February this year, including 55 manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, while two for the assembly of four-wheelers.

The government also announced to cut the tariff for EV charging stations by 45%, lowering it from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40, at the start of the 2025 to “make EVs accessible to the masses”.