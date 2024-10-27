Quality research being promoted in Punjab medical varsities

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that quality research is being promoted in the medical universities of Punjab.

“Transparency is being ensured in the financial affairs of medical universities,” he said adding: “The Punjab government is providing quality education to students in government medical universities.”

He was addressing the 16th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. Parliamentary Secretary Zia ullah Shah, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Budget Hamad ul-Rab and other officers participated.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, faculty members and syndicate members participated through video link. During the Syndicate meeting, the Revised Budget of Rawalpindi Medical University 2023-24 was approved.

The Budget of Rawalpindi Medical University 2024-25 was approved. During the Syndicate meeting, the expenses of the financial year 2023-24 were approved in Rawalpindi Medical University. During the Syndicate meeting, Rawalpindi Medical University was approved for the purchase of medicines for Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital and BBH Hospital.

During the Syndicate meeting, Rawalpindi Medical University was approved for the purchase of medical and lab equipment. Budgetary allocation from HEC Grant for the financial year 2023-24 was also approved.

