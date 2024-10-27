AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-27

Court upholds arrest warrants for CM KP

Fazal Sher Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, upheld the arrest warrants issued for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi instructed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant. Gandapur’s lawyer sought a one-day exemption from his client’s appearance, but the request was denied by the court.

The judge warned that if the SSP fails to execute the warrant by the next hearing, he must appear in court to explain the reasons for non-compliance.

The hearing has been adjourned until November 2.

This ruling follows the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur in relation to the ongoing case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

