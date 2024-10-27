New CJP to prove the best: Rana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, which met here at the PML-N Secretariat with its president, Rana Sanaullah in the chair, discussed matters concerning new local bodies’ law.

The meeting through a resolution paid tributes to PM Shehbaz Sharif for stabilising the country’s economy through prudent policies. It also praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for extending relief to the people by giving subsidy on electricity and other pro-people initiatives. It also congratulated Mian Nawaz Sharif over his election as the PML-N President. The meeting maintained that since the PML-N came to power, there was a positive impact on the country’s economy.

After the meeting, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told media that Justice Yahya Afridi would prove to be the best CJP.

