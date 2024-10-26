West Indies set 195 to win rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

PALLEKELE: A dazzling 19-ball half-century from Kusal Mendis powered Sri Lanka to 156-3 in the rain-shortened third and final ODI against West Indies at Pallekele on Saturday.

Kusal’s knock set the tourists a formidable adjusted target of 195 in 23 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Rain stopped play for hours until a reprieve after dark, with Kusal hitting four boundaries off Roston Chase in the last four balls of the over on return.

He twice pulled to mid-wicket, then drilled one down the ground, and deftly cut the final delivery past short third man, giving Sri Lanka the surge they needed.

Kusal then humbled left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with back-to-back boundaries, the second of which pushed him past 4,000 career ODI runs.

He finished on an unbeaten 56 after hammering nine fours and a six.

Opener Pathum Nissanka anchored the partnership with a composed 56 off 62 balls, before he was run out by Alzarri Joseph.

The West Indies’ fielding woes continued with four dropped chances blunting their efforts.

The visitors handed 17-year-old Jewel Andrew his ODI debut, making him the youngest West Indian to play the format.

He was among three changes for the dead rubber match after Sri Lanka sealed the series 2-0 at the same venue on Wednesday.