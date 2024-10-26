AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Sports

West Indies set 195 to win rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

AFP Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 09:54pm

PALLEKELE: A dazzling 19-ball half-century from Kusal Mendis powered Sri Lanka to 156-3 in the rain-shortened third and final ODI against West Indies at Pallekele on Saturday.

Kusal’s knock set the tourists a formidable adjusted target of 195 in 23 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Rain stopped play for hours until a reprieve after dark, with Kusal hitting four boundaries off Roston Chase in the last four balls of the over on return.

He twice pulled to mid-wicket, then drilled one down the ground, and deftly cut the final delivery past short third man, giving Sri Lanka the surge they needed.

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

Kusal then humbled left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with back-to-back boundaries, the second of which pushed him past 4,000 career ODI runs.

He finished on an unbeaten 56 after hammering nine fours and a six.

Opener Pathum Nissanka anchored the partnership with a composed 56 off 62 balls, before he was run out by Alzarri Joseph.

The West Indies’ fielding woes continued with four dropped chances blunting their efforts.

The visitors handed 17-year-old Jewel Andrew his ODI debut, making him the youngest West Indian to play the format.

He was among three changes for the dead rubber match after Sri Lanka sealed the series 2-0 at the same venue on Wednesday.

West Indies Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Test

