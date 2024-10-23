AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

AFP Published October 23, 2024

PALLEKELE: Skipper Charith Asalanka struck an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series.

Chasing a tricky 190, Sri Lanka reached the target with 34 balls to spare at the Pallekele stadium, with Asalanka making an unbeaten 62 off 61 balls.

The match was reduced to 44-overs a side after the start was delayed by two hours because of rain.

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets but they were rescued by a third wicket stand of 62 between Nishan Madushka (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (38).

Sri Lanka triumph in rain-affected first ODI against West Indies

Asalanka then saw the team through with his doughty knock that included one six and seven fours.

He also brought up his 14th ODI half-century in the process and shared a stand of 55 with Janith Liyanage (24) for the fifth wicket.

This was Asalanka’s second consecutive half-century, following his match-winning 77 in the first ODI.

The victory secured a 2-0 series win for the hosts, having won the opening game by five wickets on Sunday.

This was the fifth successive bilateral ODI series win for Sri Lanka this year and the tenth consecutive home series victory.

The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford (80) shared a record 119-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) to lift West Indies from a precarious 58-8 after they were put in to bat in overcast conditions.

This was the highest ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in one-day internationals, eclipsing the 85-run stand between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph against New Zealand in Barbados in 2022.

Rutherford, dropped twice on 23 and 72, hit four sixes and seven fours in his 82-ball knock for his second successive half-century of the series and his career-best ODI innings.

Motie’s maiden ODI half-century included six fours, before the visitors were bowled out in the 36th over.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4-40 on a pitch that offered variable bounce and turn.

West Indies Sri Lanka Pallekele Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Test

Comments

200 characters

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

KSE-100 hits record high, surges past 87,000 amid energy sector rally

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz assures Palestinian students of full support in Pakistan

Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Oil slips 1% on large build in US crude stocks; market watches Middle East

Hezbollah confirms Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read more stories