West Indies debut 17-year-old, opt to bowl in Sri Lanka ODI

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2024 03:04pm
PALLEKELE: Promising opener Jewel Andrew, 17, became the youngest player to represent the West Indies in ODIs as the tourists opted to bowl for Saturday’s final match in Sri Lanka.

The Antiguan turns 18 in December and is one of the brightest young talents in West Indian cricket.

His side also brought in top-order batter Evin Lewis and quick Matthew Forde for the dead rubber match, with Sri Lanka already winning the series 2-0.

Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh were left out.

“With the rain around, we thought we will bowl first. We like to put them under pressure by getting our spinners in the game early,” West Indies skipper Shai Hope said after winning the toss.

“We will try and restrict them for a decent total and finish things off on a high note.”

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his side were aiming to defend 250.

“If we do that our spinners will be in the game,” he said. “It has been a good series for us… We would like to finish off on a positive note.”

Sri Lanka brought back opening batsman Pathum Nissanka, who missed the first two games with a quad strain.

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka is also back in the side after being sidelined with a hamstring injury in July.

Top-order batter Nishan Madushka, who debuted during the series, was left out alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The Sri Lankans also notched a come-from-behind 2-1 win in the T20 series played earlier this month at Dambulla.

West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

