New Zealand near historic Test win as India wilt in chase

PUNE: Spinner Mitchell Santner put New Zealand on the cusp of their first Test series win in India, reducing the hosts to 178-7 at tea in a chase of 359 on Saturday.

Santner, who took 7-53 in India’s first innings of 156, rattled the Indian batting with five wickets on day three of the second Test on a turning pitch in Pune.

Ravindra Jadeja, on four, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on nine, were batting at the break with India staring at their first Test series defeat at home since December 2012.

India bowled out New Zealand for 255 inside the first hour of play and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 65-ball 77 came out attacking to raise hopes of a miracle.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for eight but raced to 81-1 at lunch in 12 overs.

Santner took down Shubman Gill for 23 soon after the break to end a 62-run second-wicket stand with the left-handed Jaiswal, who powered on after reaching his fifty.

Mitchell Santner’s heroics prime New Zealand for maiden series win in India

The in-form spinner finally had Jaiswal caught at slip, run out Rishabh Pant for a duck and trapped Virat Kohli lbw, dousing India’s chances.

Glenn Phillips chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for 21.

The highest successful Test chase for India at home was 387 against England at Chennai in 2008.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener – their first Test victory on Indian soil since 1988.

India spinners Sundar and Jadeja shared seven wickets between them in the second innings, with Jadeja claiming three of the five to fall on Saturday morning.