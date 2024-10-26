KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the political upheaval in the country has now come to an end. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari had already directed the Sindh government to focus on public welfare and provide relief to the people.

Recently, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Karachi and inaugurated six projects in a single day. The Pakistan People's Party government in Sindh has delivered exemplary services across all sectors.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Social and Electronic Media in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced that a 2,320 MW solar project has been completed at Dow Medical Campus.

Karachi Central Jail has also been fully solarized. Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and his team at the Energy Department are actively working on solarization initiatives across various districts in the province, with ongoing projects for 656 schools and 211 rural health centres.

He stated that the Sindh government's priority is to provide electricity to the people of the province through alternative and affordable energy sources. In line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision, solar systems are being provided to 200,000 families in Sindh, allowing them to enjoy a lifetime of electricity without monthly bills.

While negativity is often highlighted, the positive work happening across the country also deserves attention. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto issued the Hari Card, and a Labor Card was introduced during the previous government. Additionally, 2.1 million people are being provided with new homes, and these positive developments should be emphasized.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that there were issues with the Red Line BRT project, as not a single brick had been laid in the monitoring setup, causing difficulties for the public. Additionally, the Excise Department has initiated online registration and transfer of vehicles. He emphasized that all departments of the Sindh government are performing effectively.

He stated that Israeli media is campaigning in favour of the mentioned party, supporting the late Dr Israr Ahmed's assertion that it was launched by Israel. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon remarked that this is not merely a political accusation; he believes Imran Khan to be a project of Israel.

