Cadet Arif Ullah martyred in mosque attack

ISLAMABAD: A group of terrorists attacked at a mosque in District Lakki Marwat during Maghrib prayers, resulting in the martyrdom of gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah.

The 19-year-old, who was a trainee at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul and home on leave, bravely confronted the assailants while trying to protect innocent worshippers.

As gunfire erupted in the mosque, Cadet Arif Ullah displayed remarkable bravery, immediately responding to the threat and engaging the attackers. Despite his courageous efforts to protect the innocent worshippers, he ultimately embraced martyrdom during the confrontation, sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

The attack on worshippers highlights the heinous nature of such cowardly acts, which starkly reflect the true ideology of the terrorists. The tragic loss of Cadet Arif Ullah stands as a testament to the spirit of sacrifice and unwavering dedication exhibited by the personnel of Pakistan’s security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) emphasised that such sacrifices only strengthen the resolve of the nation to combat the menace of terrorism and protect the lives of its citizens. The courage demonstrated by Cadet ArifUllah serves as an inspiration, underscoring the commitment of young cadets and security personnel to ensuring peace and security in the country.

The nation mourns the loss of this young hero while reaffirming its determination to overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and uphold the sanctity of places of worship.

