AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

Bengali says he opposed downsizing idea by sacking employees

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Leading economist Dr Kaiser Bengali disclosed, Friday, that he had proposed abolishing 60 entities/ attached departments of 15 ministries/divisions at federal levels to save Rs35 billion per annum.

During an interaction with media at National Press Club Islamabad here on Friday, he said that he had never supported any idea through downsizing by sacking employees but recommended curtailing non-salaried expenditures like closing down offices, saving electricity and fuel bills etc.

Dr Kaiser Bengali said that he preferred to resign from the government’s austerity/right-sizing committee when the government presented a report to the prime minister without getting the assent of committee, whereby, recommending abolishing of 150,000 vacant posts of lower grades from 1 to 15.

However, the government refused to abolish posts belonged to Grade 20 to 22 such as Federal Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Director Generals (DGs).

He proposed closing down of nine divisions including Aviation, Capital Administration and Development, Housing and Works, Human Rights, National Food Security and Research, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Poverty Alleviation and Social Security and States and Frontier Region. He proposed merging Maritime Division with Communication Division, Railways with Communication Division, Defence Production with Defence Division, National Security Division with Defence Division, Narcotics with Interior Division, Economic Affairs Division with Finance Division and Revenue Division with Finance Division.

He recommended merging three divisions including Federal Education and Professional Training, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Poverty Alleviation and Social Security into new Division called Human Development.

He mentioned names of 60 entities/attached departments of respective ministries/division for closing down and their non-salaried expenditures could save Rs35 billion. If the salaried component included then the saving could go up to Rs100 billion.

Dr Kaiser Bengali added that “Our biggest expense comes in the form of diesel costs for freight delivery, which can be eliminated by enabling railways as it could reduce the cost in the range of 15 to 17 per cent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

government employees government entities National Press Club Islamabad Austerity plan Austerity Committee Dr Kaiser Bengali

Comments

200 characters

Bengali says he opposed downsizing idea by sacking employees

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories