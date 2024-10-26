AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

SC Ordinance not tabled: Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 26 Oct, 2024 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, Friday, failed to move in the Senate the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 with the House having adjourned abruptly due to the lack of quorum without transacting its regular business.

Law Minister Azam Tarar was scheduled to lay before the Senate this Ordinance in the House meeting that was presided over by Saleem Mandviwalla from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shortly after the session began, Falak Naz from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pointed out the quorum, during the question hour, found to be lacking. On counting, only 13 senators were revealed to be present in the House.

Mandviwalla adjourned the session for half an hour— waiting for more senators to join the House proceedings. When the session resumed, the number of senators present in the Senate reached 15, against the minimum required number of 24 senators in 96-seat Senate to meet the quorum.

The session was then adjourned till Monday.

On 19 September, President Asif Zardari promulgated the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 which mainly provides that every cause, appeal or matter before the SC shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by the committee comprising the chief justice of Pakistan, the next most senior judge of the SC and an SC judge nominated by the CJP.

Soon after this ordinance was promulgated, the recently retired CJP Qazi Faez Isa reconstituted the judges’ committee for allegedly paving way for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Article 89 deals with presidential ordinances. “The President may, except when the Senate or National Assembly is in session, if satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action, make and promulgate an ordinance as the circumstances may require,” Article 89 (1) reads.

An ordinance, in the light of Article 89, remains in effect for 120 days and can be extended only once for a further 120 days, if a resolution for its extension is passed by either Senate or NA, and stands permanently lapsed after the passage of the extended period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Supreme Court Federal Government Saleem Mandviwalla

Comments

200 characters

SC Ordinance not tabled: Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories