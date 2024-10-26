AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-26

Khan’s sisters granted bail

Fazal Sher Published 26 Oct, 2024 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in a terrorism case registered against them following the protest on October 4.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to Khan’s sisters in a case registered against them at Kohsar police station under terrorism charges against the surety bonds of Rs20,000 each and their immediate release.

The court later also issued a release order [Robkar] for Khan’s sisters and PTI’s lawyer received the release order and went to the jail.

PTI’s lawyers Sardar Masroof and Asim Baig appeared before the court.

Khan’s sisters’ counsel while arguing before the court said the case against his client had been made on political grounds. Court had already granted bail to other accused in this case, he said, adding the bail pleas of Khan’s sisters be approved.

They further told the court that police had investigated both the accused after police obtained their physical remand and “now they are on judicial remand.”

Prosecutor Raja Naveed objected to the bail pleas of both the accused. He told the court that both the sisters incited PTI’s workers through a megaphone. They incited workers for vandalism, he said, adding the police had recovered the megaphone from the possession of the accused.

He requested the court to reject bail applications of both the accused.

The court after hearing arguments granted bail to both the sisters.

Both the sisters were arrested after PTI’s October 4 protest from D-Chowk.

They were shifted to the Secretariat police station after being taken into custody.

