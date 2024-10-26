AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
World

Russian drone hits Kyiv residential building, triggers fires on top floors, officials say

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2024 12:13am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday evening, triggering a fire in the building’s top floors, officials said.

“The top floors are on fire in a high-rise building in Solomyanskyi district struck by an enemy drone,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine

Serhiy Popko, head of the capital’s military administration, said the fire had spread to several apartments in the district just west of the city centre.

A picture posted on social media showed a high-rise building shrouded in smoke with fires burning on one of the top floors.

There was no immediate word on casualties. Popko said emergency services were at the scene.

