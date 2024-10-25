AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

BR Web Desk Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 06:26pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised the Punjab Police for neutralizing 10 ‘Khawarij’ in a decisive operation in the Mulla Khel area of Mianwali.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier commended the prompt and effective action of the Punjab Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in this mission.

“The nation is proud of the fearless jawans of our police force,” the statement added.

CTD arrests 33 terrorists of banned outfits

PM Shehbaz also reiterated the government’s determination to thwart the malicious intentions of terrorists and ensure that such threats are neutralized.

He pledged to continue the fight against terrorism, saying: “the mission to eradicate terrorism from the country will persist until every threat is eliminated.”

PM condemns terrorist attacks in DI Khan

In a separate statement, the prime minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

He paid tribute to the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting terrorist elements in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

CTD kills seven alleged terrorists in Mianwali

The premier expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two police officers in the Bannu district terrorist attack.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for their elevated status in the hereafter.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism from its roots, stating, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs.”

The prime minister’s condemnation comes after at least 10 FC personnel were martyred in an ambush on a security check post in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, six of the martyred FC personnel were from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan, and four hailed from the Karak district.

terrorists killed PM Shehbaz Sharif Mianwali attack

